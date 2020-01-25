Independent Bank Co.(MI) (NASDAQ:IBCP) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Independent Bank Co.(MI) (NASDAQ:IBCP) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.04, Fidelity Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $46.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.21 million. Independent Bank Co.(MI) had a return on equity of 13.71% and a net margin of 23.61%.

NASDAQ:IBCP opened at $22.09 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.95. The company has a market cap of $501.11 million, a PE ratio of 11.09 and a beta of 0.51. Independent Bank Co has a 52-week low of $18.94 and a 52-week high of $23.93. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.59.

Get Independent Bank Co.(MI) alerts:

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 4th. This is an increase from Independent Bank Co.(MI)’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.62%. Independent Bank Co.(MI)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.00%.

In related news, EVP Robert N. Shuster sold 8,264 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.39, for a total transaction of $185,030.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 58,088 shares in the company, valued at $1,300,590.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 2.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have recently commented on IBCP. Boenning Scattergood reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Independent Bank Co.(MI) in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. DA Davidson lowered Independent Bank Co.(MI) from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $26.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Independent Bank Co.(MI) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. BidaskClub lowered Independent Bank Co.(MI) from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Independent Bank Co.(MI) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.00.

About Independent Bank Co.(MI)

Independent Bank Corporation operates as the holding company for Independent Bank that provides various banking services to individuals and businesses in Michigan. The company offers checking and savings accounts, commercial lending, direct and indirect consumer financing, mortgage lending, and safe deposit box services, as well as automatic teller machines, and Internet and mobile banking services.

Further Reading: Correction

Receive News & Ratings for Independent Bank Co.(MI) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Independent Bank Co.(MI) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.