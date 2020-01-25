Ingevity (NYSE:NGVT) Upgraded to “Buy” at Loop Capital

Loop Capital upgraded shares of Ingevity (NYSE:NGVT) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Friday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has $94.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on NGVT. SunTrust Banks decreased their target price on Ingevity to $120.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Ingevity to $121.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 28th. ValuEngine raised Ingevity from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, December 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co assumed coverage on Ingevity in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. They issued an outperform rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Ingevity currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $111.67.

Shares of NYSE NGVT traded down $0.96 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $77.88. The stock had a trading volume of 248,836 shares, compared to its average volume of 264,982. The firm has a market cap of $3.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.20, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01. Ingevity has a fifty-two week low of $72.59 and a fifty-two week high of $120.41. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $85.18 and a 200-day moving average of $87.07.

Ingevity (NYSE:NGVT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $359.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $365.44 million. Ingevity had a return on equity of 53.69% and a net margin of 14.31%. The business’s revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.16 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Ingevity will post 4.79 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NGVT. Ardevora Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in Ingevity during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,657,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Ingevity by 334.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 349,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,761,000 after acquiring an additional 269,013 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Ingevity by 139.9% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 265,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,954,000 after acquiring an additional 155,017 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Ingevity during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $16,143,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in Ingevity by 668.5% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 104,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,910,000 after acquiring an additional 91,109 shares during the last quarter. 92.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ingevity Corporation manufactures and sells specialty chemicals and carbon materials in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Performance Materials and Performance Chemicals. The Performance Materials segment engineers, manufactures, and sells hardwood-based and chemically activated carbon products primarily for use in gasoline vapor emission control systems in cars, trucks, motorcycles, and boats.

