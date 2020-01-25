InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Strong Buy” by Analysts

InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD) has received an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the four brokers that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a strong buy rating.

Brokers have set a one year consensus price objective of $32.50 for the company and are anticipating that the company will post $0.39 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given InMode an industry rank of 111 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on INMD. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of InMode from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of InMode from $27.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $45.00 target price (up from $27.00) on shares of InMode in a report on Wednesday, November 6th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of INMD. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new position in shares of InMode during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new position in shares of InMode during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of InMode during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $122,000. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of InMode during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,244,000. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of InMode during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $543,000. 11.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

InMode stock traded down $0.85 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $48.90. The company had a trading volume of 2,620,580 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,393,183. InMode has a 1 year low of $13.06 and a 1 year high of $58.76. The company has a current ratio of 7.83, a quick ratio of 7.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.71.

InMode (NASDAQ:INMD) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The healthcare company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.13. InMode had a net margin of 30.33% and a return on equity of 50.50%. The company had revenue of $40.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.74 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.26 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 57.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that InMode will post 1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

InMode Company Profile

InMode Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally-invasive aesthetic medical products based on its proprietary radio frequency assisted lipolysis and deep subdermal fractional radio frequency technologies. The company offers minimally-invasive aesthetic medical products for procedures, such as liposuction with simultaneous skin tightening, body and face contouring, and ablative skin rejuvenation treatments.

