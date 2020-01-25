Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:INO) Receives News Impact Score of -4.50

News stories about Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:INO) have been trending extremely negative this week, InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis reports. The research firm ranks the sentiment of press coverage by reviewing more than six thousand blog and news sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust earned a news sentiment score of -4.50 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave press coverage about the company an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, meaning that recent press coverage is extremely likely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:INO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The company reported C$0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.19 by C$0.06. The business had revenue of C$6.98 million during the quarter.

