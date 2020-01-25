Insider Buying: Osisko Metals Inc (CVE:OM) Director Purchases 25,500 Shares of Stock

Osisko Metals Inc (CVE:OM) Director Robert Wares bought 25,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$0.51 per share, with a total value of C$13,005.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 23,074,118 shares in the company, valued at C$11,767,800.18.

Robert Wares also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, January 22nd, Robert Wares bought 100,000 shares of Osisko Metals stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$0.50 per share, with a total value of C$50,000.00.

On Monday, January 20th, Robert Wares bought 50,000 shares of Osisko Metals stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$0.51 per share, with a total value of C$25,500.00.

On Friday, January 17th, Robert Wares bought 50,000 shares of Osisko Metals stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$0.50 per share, with a total value of C$25,000.00.

On Wednesday, January 15th, Robert Wares bought 4,000 shares of Osisko Metals stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$0.47 per share, with a total value of C$1,880.00.

On Monday, January 13th, Robert Wares bought 36,000 shares of Osisko Metals stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$0.45 per share, with a total value of C$16,200.00.

On Friday, January 10th, Robert Wares bought 23,500 shares of Osisko Metals stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$0.45 per share, with a total value of C$10,575.00.

On Wednesday, January 8th, Robert Wares bought 26,500 shares of Osisko Metals stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$0.44 per share, with a total value of C$11,660.00.

On Monday, January 6th, Robert Wares bought 5,000 shares of Osisko Metals stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$0.43 per share, with a total value of C$2,150.00.

On Thursday, January 2nd, Robert Wares bought 50,000 shares of Osisko Metals stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$0.44 per share, with a total value of C$22,000.00.

On Monday, December 30th, Robert Wares bought 100,000 shares of Osisko Metals stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$0.41 per share, with a total value of C$41,000.00.

Shares of OM traded up C$0.01 on Friday, reaching C$0.52. The stock had a trading volume of 246,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 187,723. The firm has a market capitalization of $86.26 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.76. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.50. Osisko Metals Inc has a 12-month low of C$0.38 and a 12-month high of C$0.72.

Osisko Metals Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and evaluation of based metal properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for zinc, lead, copper, and silver deposits. The Company's flagship project is the Pine Point lead-zinc project that covers an area of 22,213 hectares located in the Northwest Territories.

