Insider Selling: EVR Holdings plc (LON:DEV) Insider Sells 50,000,000 Shares of Stock

EVR Holdings plc (LON:DEV) insider Christopher Michael Jeffries sold 50,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1 ($0.01), for a total value of £500,000 ($657,721.65).
Shares of LON DEV opened at GBX 1.25 ($0.02) on Friday. EVR Holdings plc has a 12 month low of GBX 1 ($0.01) and a 12 month high of GBX 17.50 ($0.23). The company has a current ratio of 2.94, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.88.
About EVR
Featured Article: Why does a company issue an IPO?
Receive News & Ratings for EVR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EVR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.