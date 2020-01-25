Insider Selling: EVR Holdings plc (LON:DEV) Insider Sells 50,000,000 Shares of Stock

EVR Holdings plc (LON:DEV) insider Christopher Michael Jeffries sold 50,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1 ($0.01), for a total value of £500,000 ($657,721.65).

Shares of LON DEV opened at GBX 1.25 ($0.02) on Friday. EVR Holdings plc has a 12 month low of GBX 1 ($0.01) and a 12 month high of GBX 17.50 ($0.23). The company has a current ratio of 2.94, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.88.

Dev Clever Holdings Plc develops and distributes software for the consumer and corporate market primarily in the United Kingdom. It develops gamification engine and customer relationship management system. The company develops instant win games, which include Spin to Win and Scratch Card games; skill based games; augmented reality filters, such as Snapchat world lenses and Facebook facemasks; self-activating POS kit, a digital platform to track and monitor the distribution of individual POS kits and measure the success rate of activations by venues; virtual reality solutions; and themed / seasonal games to incentivized loyalty programmers and augmented reality consumer.

