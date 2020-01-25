Inspired Entertainment (NASDAQ:INSE) Upgraded to Buy at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Inspired Entertainment (NASDAQ:INSE) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Inspired Entertainment from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday.

Shares of NASDAQ INSE traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $6.70. 3,114 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,294. Inspired Entertainment has a 12-month low of $5.51 and a 12-month high of $9.70. The company has a market cap of $152.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.04 and a beta of 1.24. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $6.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.25.

Inspired Entertainment (NASDAQ:INSE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $26.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.67 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Inspired Entertainment will post -1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of INSE. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new position in shares of Inspired Entertainment during the second quarter worth about $132,000. Hancock Whitney Corp purchased a new stake in Inspired Entertainment in the third quarter worth approximately $163,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in Inspired Entertainment in the second quarter worth approximately $180,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Inspired Entertainment by 44.7% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 24,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after buying an additional 7,447 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Inspired Entertainment in the second quarter worth approximately $211,000. 77.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Inspired Entertainment

Inspired Entertainment, Inc, a business-to-business gaming technology company, supplies virtual sports and server based gaming worldwide. It designs, develops, markets, and distributes a portfolio of games through its digital network architecture to betting offices, casinos, gaming hall and bingo operators, and regulated operators of lotteries, as well as government affiliated and licensed operators.

