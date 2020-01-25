Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) Given New $52.50 Price Target at Wedbush

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) had its target price lifted by Wedbush from $46.00 to $52.50 in a report released on Friday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have an underperform rating on the chip maker’s stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Intel’s Q2 2020 earnings at $1.12 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $1.28 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $1.33 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $5.05 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $1.14 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $1.15 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.34 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.40 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $5.02 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on INTC. Susquehanna Bancshares restated a buy rating and set a $62.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays boosted their target price on Intel from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Loop Capital downgraded Intel from a hold rating to a sell rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Friday. Rosenblatt Securities restated a sell rating on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Intel from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $63.81.

INTC traded up $5.15 during trading on Friday, hitting $68.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 84,517,335 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,349,196. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $59.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Intel has a 12 month low of $42.86 and a 12 month high of $69.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $275.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.91.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The chip maker reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $20.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.23 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 29.33% and a net margin of 29.25%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.28 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Intel will post 4.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Intel announced that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, October 24th that authorizes the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the chip maker to buy up to 8.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 7th will be issued a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.93%. This is an increase from Intel’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.87%.

In other Intel news, EVP Navin Shenoy sold 8,552 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total value of $496,016.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 70,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,076,066. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Frank D. Yeary sold 12,545 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.35, for a total value of $757,090.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 81,284 shares of company stock valued at $4,517,194. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC acquired a new position in Intel in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Corbenic Partners LLC acquired a new position in Intel in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Fulcrum Capital LLC acquired a new position in Intel in the third quarter valued at about $201,000. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Intel by 83.0% in the third quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 992 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the period. Finally, Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Intel by 117.4% in the third quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares during the period. 65.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

