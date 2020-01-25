Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) Given “Sell” Rating at Rosenblatt Securities

Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed their sell rating on shares of Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) in a research report released on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on INTC. Cascend Securities raised their price target on Intel from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America raised their price target on Intel from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a report on Monday, December 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Northland Securities reissued a buy rating and issued a $69.00 price target on shares of Intel in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a buy rating and issued a $62.00 price target on shares of Intel in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Intel from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $63.81.

Shares of INTC traded up $5.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $68.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 84,517,335 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,349,196. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $275.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.91. Intel has a 1-year low of $42.86 and a 1-year high of $69.29.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The chip maker reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $20.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.23 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 29.33% and a net margin of 29.25%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.28 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Intel will post 4.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 7th will be paid a $0.33 dividend. This is an increase from Intel’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.93%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.87%.

Intel declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, October 24th that authorizes the company to buyback $20.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the chip maker to reacquire up to 8.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Intel news, Director Frank D. Yeary sold 12,545 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.35, for a total transaction of $757,090.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Andy D. Bryant sold 46,932 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.24, for a total value of $2,733,319.68. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 425,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,780,595.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 81,284 shares of company stock valued at $4,517,194 in the last three months. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INTC. Kanawha Capital Management LLC increased its position in Intel by 1.6% during the second quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC now owns 320,181 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $15,327,000 after buying an additional 5,112 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of Intel by 29.1% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 33,712 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,614,000 after purchasing an additional 7,604 shares during the period. WealthStone Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Intel in the second quarter valued at $112,000. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of Intel by 25.6% in the second quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 5,518,881 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $264,189,000 after purchasing an additional 1,125,470 shares during the period. Finally, Lumina Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intel in the second quarter valued at $718,000. 65.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

