Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR) Cut to Sell at BidaskClub

Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR) was downgraded by stock analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on IPAR. Zacks Investment Research lowered Inter Parfums from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $62.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. DA Davidson lowered their target price on Inter Parfums from $82.00 to $76.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Inter Parfums has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.75.

Shares of IPAR traded down $0.75 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $71.92. The stock had a trading volume of 59,608 shares, compared to its average volume of 85,487. The company has a quick ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Inter Parfums has a 52 week low of $61.59 and a 52 week high of $81.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $72.26 and a 200 day moving average of $70.00. The company has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.87.

Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.01). Inter Parfums had a return on equity of 10.15% and a net margin of 8.43%. The business had revenue of $191.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $191.18 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.60 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Inter Parfums will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Inter Parfums news, insider Philippe Benacin sold 8,701 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.52, for a total transaction of $613,594.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,184 shares in the company, valued at approximately $224,535.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jean Madar sold 3,980 shares of Inter Parfums stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.03, for a total value of $278,719.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,980 shares in the company, valued at approximately $278,719.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,784 shares of company stock worth $1,486,876 over the last ninety days. 44.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Inter Parfums in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $6,578,000. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Inter Parfums by 109.5% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 116,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,754,000 after purchasing an additional 60,955 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Inter Parfums by 137.2% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 68,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,715,000 after purchasing an additional 39,368 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Inter Parfums by 1.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,549,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,501,000 after purchasing an additional 36,051 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Inter Parfums by 1,203.9% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 37,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,634,000 after purchasing an additional 34,758 shares in the last quarter. 54.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Inter Parfums Company Profile

Inter Parfums, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of fragrances and fragrance related products. The company operates in two segments, European Based Operations and United States Based Operations.

