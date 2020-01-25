Intl Fcstone Inc. Acquires 1,121 Shares of QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Intl Fcstone Inc. raised its holdings in QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 22.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,189 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,121 shares during the quarter. Intl Fcstone Inc.’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $546,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in QCOM. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in QUALCOMM by 787.3% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,540,094 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $135,882,000 after buying an additional 1,366,514 shares during the period. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in QUALCOMM by 9,221.8% in the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 923,234 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $10,463,000 after buying an additional 913,330 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new stake in QUALCOMM in the 3rd quarter valued at $66,793,000. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in QUALCOMM by 24.1% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,757,349 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $210,331,000 after buying an additional 535,070 shares during the period. Finally, Man Group plc increased its holdings in QUALCOMM by 234.3% in the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 729,484 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $55,645,000 after buying an additional 511,256 shares during the period. 77.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other QUALCOMM news, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 3,590 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.00, for a total transaction of $337,460.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 15,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,450,232. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Alexander H. Rogers sold 735 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.37, for a total transaction of $70,096.95. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,247 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,358,736.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 109,458 shares of company stock worth $9,349,683. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of QCOM traded down $2.35 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $89.65. The stock had a trading volume of 9,410,803 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,326,611. QUALCOMM, Inc. has a 52 week low of $49.10 and a 52 week high of $96.17. The company’s fifty day moving average is $89.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.74, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $105.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.62.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The wireless technology company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.07. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 18.07% and a return on equity of 77.78%. The firm had revenue of $4.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.90 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that QUALCOMM, Inc. will post 3.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 4th. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 87.32%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $82.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Citigroup raised shares of QUALCOMM from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $89.00 to $108.00 in a report on Friday, January 17th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $101.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of QUALCOMM from an “overweight” rating to an “equal” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $89.00 to $90.00 in a report on Monday, November 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, DZ Bank raised shares of QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. QUALCOMM presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $88.84.

QUALCOMM Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets digital communication products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on code division multiple access (CDMA), orthogonal frequency division multiple access, and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

