Intl Fcstone Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Intl Fcstone Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 7.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 9,350 shares of the cable giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 612 shares during the period. Intl Fcstone Inc.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $420,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CMCSA. Guidant Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Comcast during the third quarter worth $31,000. Barnett & Company Inc. boosted its stake in Comcast by 427.9% in the fourth quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 681 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 552 shares in the last quarter. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV boosted its stake in Comcast by 103.6% in the fourth quarter. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV now owns 733 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. Personal Wealth Partners boosted its stake in Comcast by 44.2% in the third quarter. Personal Wealth Partners now owns 790 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Peddock Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Comcast in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. 82.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Comcast alerts:

In related news, CEO Brian L. Roberts sold 508,248 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.98, for a total transaction of $22,860,995.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,108,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $184,801,319.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Sheldon M. Bonovitz sold 5,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.47, for a total transaction of $254,632.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,269,158.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 591,948 shares of company stock valued at $26,526,254 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CMCSA traded down $1.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $44.59. 38,944,340 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,562,696. Comcast Co. has a fifty-two week low of $34.67 and a fifty-two week high of $47.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $207.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s 50 day moving average is $44.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The cable giant reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.04. Comcast had a net margin of 11.98% and a return on equity of 18.61%. The business had revenue of $28.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.72 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This is an increase from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.06%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is 26.84%.

Several research firms have issued reports on CMCSA. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $51.00 price objective (down previously from $52.00) on shares of Comcast in a research note on Thursday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Comcast from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Guggenheim set a $57.00 price objective on shares of Comcast and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Comcast in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Finally, SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on shares of Comcast from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Comcast presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.83.

Comcast Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity name; and advertising services.

Read More: Why are gap-down stocks important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMCSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA).

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.