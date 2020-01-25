Intl Fcstone Inc. Grows Position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS)

Intl Fcstone Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS) by 15.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,967 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 780 shares during the quarter. Intl Fcstone Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF were worth $332,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 103,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,379,000 after purchasing an additional 901 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 21.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 18,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $989,000 after purchasing an additional 3,252 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 165,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,730,000 after purchasing an additional 17,499 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 13,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $696,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 54,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,849,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF stock traded down $0.32 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $55.68. 2,002,416 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,903,719. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a 12-month low of $48.97 and a 12-month high of $56.66. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.09.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th were given a dividend of $0.628 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd. This is a positive change from Vanguard Total International Stock ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $2.51 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.51%.

