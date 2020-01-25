Intl Fcstone Inc. Has $453,000 Stock Position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Intl Fcstone Inc. lifted its position in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 14.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,257 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 649 shares during the quarter. Intl Fcstone Inc.’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $453,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Focused Wealth Management Inc raised its stake in Philip Morris International by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 2,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Welch Group LLC raised its stake in Philip Morris International by 2.6% in the third quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 4,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. First Command Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in Philip Morris International by 5.0% in the third quarter. First Command Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. raised its stake in Philip Morris International by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. now owns 11,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $944,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dowling & Yahnke LLC raised its stake in Philip Morris International by 1.9% in the third quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 6,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $520,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. 73.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup cut Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Philip Morris International from $92.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. ValuEngine upgraded Philip Morris International from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 18th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Philip Morris International from $105.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $95.17.

Philip Morris International stock traded down $0.93 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $86.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,864,521 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,169,564. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 52 week low of $69.27 and a 52 week high of $92.74. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $86.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $81.73. The stock has a market cap of $135.49 billion, a PE ratio of 17.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.00.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 19th were issued a dividend of $1.17 per share. This represents a $4.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 18th. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 91.76%.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, and smoke-free products and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Marlboro, and HEETS FROM MARLBORO brands, as well as the Marlboro HeatSticks and Parliament HeatSticks brands.

