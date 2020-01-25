Intl Fcstone Inc. Increases Position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Intl Fcstone Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) by 48.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,225 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 724 shares during the quarter. Intl Fcstone Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $369,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Savior LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. City Holding Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth $31,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth $38,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth $41,000. Finally, McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $42,000.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF stock traded down $1.97 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $166.58. 577,654 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,174,150. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $144.00 and a 1 year high of $170.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $165.85 and its 200 day moving average is $158.45.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 26th were given a dividend of $0.8928 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 24th. This represents a $3.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.14%. This is a positive change from Vanguard Small-Cap ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48.

Featured Story: Trade War

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.