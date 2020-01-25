Intl Fcstone Inc. Makes New $399,000 Investment in Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PIE)

Intl Fcstone Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PIE) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 20,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $399,000. Intl Fcstone Inc. owned 0.20% of Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF by 39.6% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 52,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $920,000 after purchasing an additional 14,811 shares during the period. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF during the third quarter worth $32,000. NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its position in Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 325,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,240,000 after purchasing an additional 5,606 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF during the third quarter worth $691,000. Finally, MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC now owns 61,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,169,000 after purchasing an additional 793 shares during the period.

Get Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF alerts:

Shares of PIE traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $19.33. 215,959 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 114,706. Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF has a twelve month low of $15.87 and a twelve month high of $20.03. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.31.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th were issued a dividend of $0.1466 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd. This represents a $0.59 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.03%. This is an increase from Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07.

Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF Profile

PowerShares DWA Emerging Markets Technical Leaders Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Dorsey Wright Emerging Markets Technical Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund normally invest at least 80% of its total assets in securities of emerging economies within Dorsey Wright & Associates’ classification definition, excluding companies listed on a U.S.

Featured Story: S&P 500 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PIE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PIE).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.