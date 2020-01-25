Intl Fcstone Inc. Purchases 14,114 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Intl Fcstone Inc. lifted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 186.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,691 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,114 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF makes up approximately 2.9% of Intl Fcstone Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. Intl Fcstone Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $7,012,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,503,000. AlphaCore Capital LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,814,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 88,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,509,000 after purchasing an additional 5,187 shares in the last quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management increased its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management now owns 31,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,241,000 after purchasing an additional 1,622 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Peddock Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC now owns 21,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,907,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Core S&P 500 ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA IVV traded down $3.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $330.23. 4,792,385 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,485,209. The company’s 50-day moving average is $324.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $306.78. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $263.35 and a one year high of $334.44.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Read More: What is a Derivative?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.