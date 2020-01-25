Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) Receives Buy Rating from Canaccord Genuity

Canaccord Genuity restated their buy rating on shares of Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) in a research note published on Friday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $620.00 to $670.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. They set a market perform rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co restated an overweight rating and set a $655.00 price objective (up previously from $620.00) on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a report on Monday, December 9th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $590.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Intuitive Surgical from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, January 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $618.57.

ISRG traded down $25.80 during trading on Friday, hitting $589.20. 2,048,982 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 591,140. The business’s 50 day moving average is $592.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $548.20. Intuitive Surgical has a fifty-two week low of $455.15 and a fifty-two week high of $616.56. The stock has a market cap of $68.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.01, a PEG ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 1.12.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The medical equipment provider reported $3.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.38 by $0.10. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 30.80% and a return on equity of 18.73%. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.96 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Intuitive Surgical will post 11.35 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Intuitive Surgical news, COO Salvatore Brogna sold 12,368 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $580.81, for a total transaction of $7,183,458.08. Also, SVP Jamie Samath sold 225 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $584.63, for a total transaction of $131,541.75. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $114,002.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 21,298 shares of company stock valued at $12,121,895 in the last 90 days. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ISRG. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 6.0% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 474,885 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $256,405,000 after acquiring an additional 26,688 shares during the period. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $746,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 5.6% in the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 337,240 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $182,086,000 after acquiring an additional 17,987 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 17.5% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 226,939 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $122,531,000 after acquiring an additional 33,819 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 1.8% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 211,761 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $114,336,000 after acquiring an additional 3,658 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.95% of the company’s stock.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets da Vinci surgical systems, and related instruments and accessories. Its da Vinci Surgical System transforms the surgeon's natural hand movements outside the body into corresponding micro-movements inside the patient's body. The company's da Vinci Surgical System include surgeon's consoles, patient-side carts, 3-D vision systems, da Vinci skills simulators, da Vinci Xi integrated table motions, and Firefly fluorescence imaging products that enable surgeons to perform various surgical procedures, including gynecologic, urologic, general, cardiothoracic, and head and neck surgical procedures.

