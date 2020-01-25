IQIYI (NASDAQ:IQ) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of IQIYI (NASDAQ:IQ) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Iqiyi Inc. provides online entertainment service. The Company offer movies, television dramas, variety shows and other video contents. Iqiyi Inc is based in Haidian, China. “

Get IQIYI alerts:

IQ has been the subject of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley started coverage on IQIYI in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. They set an equal weight rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. HSBC raised IQIYI from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday. 86 Research downgraded IQIYI from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. UBS Group raised IQIYI from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Finally, CLSA downgraded IQIYI from an outperform rating to an underperform rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $21.83.

IQ traded down $2.04 on Friday, hitting $21.89. 15,410,036 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,934,835. IQIYI has a 12 month low of $15.12 and a 12 month high of $29.18. The business has a 50-day moving average of $22.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.69 and a beta of 2.93.

IQIYI (NASDAQ:IQ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($5.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.74) by ($4.30). The business had revenue of $7.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.23 billion. IQIYI had a negative return on equity of 72.51% and a negative net margin of 39.47%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.62) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that IQIYI will post -2.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IQ. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its position in IQIYI by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 12,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 651 shares during the period. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in IQIYI during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,638,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in IQIYI by 1,344.3% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 3,065 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in IQIYI by 121.7% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 173,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,801,000 after purchasing an additional 95,357 shares during the period. Finally, Matthews International Capital Management LLC increased its position in IQIYI by 14.4% during the 3rd quarter. Matthews International Capital Management LLC now owns 5,493,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,609,000 after purchasing an additional 692,700 shares during the period. 24.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About IQIYI

iQIYI, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online entertainment services under the iQIYI brand in China. It operates a platform that provides a collection of Internet video content, including professionally-produced content licensed from professional content providers and self-produced content.

Recommended Story: Balanced Fund

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on IQIYI (IQ)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for IQIYI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IQIYI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.