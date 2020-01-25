Iradimed (NASDAQ:IRMD) Stock Rating Lowered by ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Iradimed (NASDAQ:IRMD) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of Iradimed from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Iradimed from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company in a report on Saturday, October 26th.

Shares of IRMD traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $25.81. 32,749 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 52,005. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $24.92 and a 200-day moving average of $22.33. Iradimed has a one year low of $16.68 and a one year high of $29.80. The firm has a market cap of $299.52 million, a P/E ratio of 39.11 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 9.82 and a quick ratio of 9.05.

Iradimed (NASDAQ:IRMD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.07. Iradimed had a net margin of 22.51% and a return on equity of 16.24%. The firm had revenue of $9.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.85 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Iradimed will post 0.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Iradimed news, Director Monty K. Allen sold 7,628 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.78, for a total value of $189,021.84. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,035 shares in the company, valued at approximately $397,347.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Steven M. Nardi sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.36, for a total value of $30,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,450. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 178,676 shares of company stock worth $4,228,609 in the last quarter. 56.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IRMD. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Iradimed by 14.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 390,592 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $7,988,000 after purchasing an additional 49,042 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Iradimed by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 363,400 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $7,432,000 after buying an additional 17,200 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Iradimed by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 276,203 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $5,649,000 after buying an additional 6,658 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in shares of Iradimed by 765.6% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 74,416 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,522,000 after buying an additional 65,819 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Iradimed by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 73,296 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,499,000 after buying an additional 1,765 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.82% of the company’s stock.

IRADIMED CORPORATION develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) compatible medical devices, and related accessories and services in the United States and internationally. It offers MRI compatible intravenous (IV) infusion pump system with associated disposable IV tubing sets; and MRI compatible patient vital signs monitoring system.

