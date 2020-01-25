iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) Shares Sold by Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc.

Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. reduced its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) by 24.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,444 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 458 shares during the period. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc.’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $196,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Covington Capital Management purchased a new stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1,309.1% in the 4th quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 310 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 104.1% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $47,000.

TLT stock traded up $1.14 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $142.08. 8,580,753 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,009,669. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $118.64 and a fifty-two week high of $148.90. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $138.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $139.26.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 20th were given a $0.2176 dividend. This represents a $2.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 19th.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th.

About iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

