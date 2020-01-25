iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) Shares Bought by Nwam LLC

Nwam LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 3.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 7,131 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 256 shares during the period. Nwam LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $465,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 23.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,479,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,792,424,000 after buying an additional 8,704,738 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 8.1% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,711,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,058,779,000 after purchasing an additional 2,519,610 shares during the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 26.0% during the fourth quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 8,208,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $534,919,000 after purchasing an additional 1,691,336 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.2% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 40,807,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,505,573,000 after purchasing an additional 1,660,082 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $82,802,000.

BATS:IEFA opened at $65.27 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $65.27 and a 200-day moving average of $62.37. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $56.55 and a 52 week high of $70.84.

