J B Hunt Transport Services’ (JBHT) Hold Rating Reaffirmed at Cowen

Cowen reissued their hold rating on shares of J B Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $118.00 target price on the transportation company’s stock, down from their prior target price of $120.00.

JBHT has been the topic of several other reports. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered J B Hunt Transport Services from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $124.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Sunday, January 5th. Barclays restated a hold rating and set a $125.00 price target on shares of J B Hunt Transport Services in a research note on Sunday, January 19th. Argus restated a hold rating on shares of J B Hunt Transport Services in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. UBS Group boosted their price target on J B Hunt Transport Services from $98.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded J B Hunt Transport Services from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $130.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. J B Hunt Transport Services currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $114.00.

JBHT traded down $0.79 on Tuesday, hitting $115.71. 561,467 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 856,185. J B Hunt Transport Services has a 52 week low of $83.64 and a 52 week high of $122.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.33 billion, a PE ratio of 22.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $116.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $110.49.

J B Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 17th. The transportation company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.52 by ($0.17). J B Hunt Transport Services had a net margin of 5.99% and a return on equity of 25.65%. The firm had revenue of $2.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.46 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.81 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that J B Hunt Transport Services will post 5.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.93%. This is an increase from J B Hunt Transport Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 6th. J B Hunt Transport Services’s payout ratio is presently 21.27%.

In other J B Hunt Transport Services news, EVP Nicholas Hobbs sold 3,310 shares of J B Hunt Transport Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.29, for a total transaction of $398,159.90. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 58,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,001,960.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Earl Wayne Garrison sold 100,000 shares of J B Hunt Transport Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.22, for a total value of $12,022,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,583,354 shares in the company, valued at $190,350,817.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 105,810 shares of company stock worth $12,722,810 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of J B Hunt Transport Services by 99.1% in the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 639 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new position in shares of J B Hunt Transport Services in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $111,000. Bridger Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of J B Hunt Transport Services in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $173,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of J B Hunt Transport Services in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $195,000. Finally, Enlightenment Research LLC acquired a new position in shares of J B Hunt Transport Services in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $210,000. 75.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides surface transportation and delivery services in the continental United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates in four segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), and Truckload (JBT).

