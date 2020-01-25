J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Invests $678,000 in Realty Income Corp (NYSE:O)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Realty Income Corp (NYSE:O) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 9,203 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $678,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Phocas Financial Corp. acquired a new stake in Realty Income in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. increased its position in Realty Income by 1,373.0% in the 2nd quarter. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. now owns 545 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 508 shares during the period. Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new stake in Realty Income in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Realty Income during the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its position in shares of Realty Income by 246.7% during the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 676 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 481 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.88% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on O. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Realty Income from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Raymond James upgraded Realty Income from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $79.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Mizuho upgraded Realty Income from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of Realty Income in a research report on Sunday, December 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Realty Income in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $99.00 price target on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.82.

O opened at $77.13 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $25.17 billion and a PE ratio of 23.69. The company has a quick ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $74.79. Realty Income Corp has a fifty-two week low of $64.24 and a fifty-two week high of $82.17.

Realty Income (NYSE:O) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.51). The company had revenue of $374.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $369.86 million. Realty Income had a return on equity of 4.61% and a net margin of 27.30%. The business’s revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.34 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Realty Income Corp will post 3.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a feb 20 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 3rd will be given a $0.2325 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 31st. This is a boost from Realty Income’s previous feb 20 dividend of $0.23. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 85.58%.

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 5,700 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with regional and national commercial tenants.

