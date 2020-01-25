J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Invests $732,000 in Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 15,616 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $732,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries by 261.0% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 68,091 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,106,000 after buying an additional 49,231 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries in the 3rd quarter worth about $281,000. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in Hawaiian Electric Industries by 0.3% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 172,579 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,871,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its holdings in Hawaiian Electric Industries by 68.2% during the third quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 12,780 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $583,000 after purchasing an additional 5,180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in Hawaiian Electric Industries by 1.8% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 31,278 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,426,000 after purchasing an additional 567 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.09% of the company’s stock.

HE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $44.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.80.

NYSE HE opened at $48.45 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.28 billion, a PE ratio of 26.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.90 and a beta of 0.24. Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $36.23 and a 52 week high of $48.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.92.

Hawaiian Electric Industries (NYSE:HE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58. Hawaiian Electric Industries had a net margin of 6.98% and a return on equity of 9.23%. The business had revenue of $771.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $814.36 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.60 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. will post 1.88 EPS for the current year.

Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the electric utility and banking businesses primarily in the state of Hawaii. The company's Electric Utility segment is involved in generating, purchasing, transmitting, distributing, and selling electric energy. Its renewable energy sources and potential sources include wind, solar, photovoltaic, geothermal, wave, hydroelectric, municipal waste, and other bio fuels.

