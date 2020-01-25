J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Invests $894,000 in Dollar General Corp. (NYSE:DG)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Dollar General Corp. (NYSE:DG) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 5,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $894,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DG. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in Dollar General in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $410,000. Ironvine Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in Dollar General by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Ironvine Capital Partners LLC now owns 92,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,492,000 after purchasing an additional 1,604 shares during the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in Dollar General in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $265,000. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in Dollar General by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 102,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,063,000 after purchasing an additional 6,884 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rothschild Investment Corp IL increased its holdings in Dollar General by 660.9% in the 4th quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 18,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,931,000 after purchasing an additional 16,324 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.49% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 target price on shares of Dollar General in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $170.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Dollar General from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $164.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, December 6th. ValuEngine cut shares of Dollar General from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Dollar General in a research report on Monday, December 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $162.95.

Shares of DG opened at $154.34 on Friday. Dollar General Corp. has a 1-year low of $108.74 and a 1-year high of $166.98. The stock has a market cap of $39.50 billion, a PE ratio of 24.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.13. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $155.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $152.66.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 5th. The company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.04. Dollar General had a net margin of 6.09% and a return on equity of 25.53%. The firm had revenue of $6.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.89 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.26 earnings per share. Dollar General’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Dollar General Corp. will post 6.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 7th were given a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 6th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.83%. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.44%.

Dollar General Profile

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. The company offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, and laundry and other home cleaning supplies; packaged food comprising cereals, canned soups and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

