J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Invests $971,000 in ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. (NYSE:ARR)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. (NYSE:ARR) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 54,359 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $971,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. owned about 0.09% of ARMOUR Residential REIT at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT in the 2nd quarter valued at $62,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT by 45.3% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,892 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 1,214 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT in the 2nd quarter valued at $114,000. Finally, Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT by 13.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,624 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $195,000 after purchasing an additional 1,401 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.71% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised ARMOUR Residential REIT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, October 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. ARMOUR Residential REIT presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.75.

ARMOUR Residential REIT stock opened at $18.95 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.65 and a beta of 0.68. ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.00 and a 12-month high of $21.46. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.41.

ARMOUR Residential REIT (NYSE:ARR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of ($50.63) million during the quarter. ARMOUR Residential REIT had a positive return on equity of 10.63% and a negative net margin of 173.23%. Equities analysts predict that ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. will post 2.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 14th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.77%. ARMOUR Residential REIT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.60%.

ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc invests in residential mortgage backed securities in the United States. The company is managed by ARMOUR Capital Management LP. Its securities portfolio primarily consists of the United States Government-sponsored entity's (GSE) and the Government National Mortgage Administration's issued or guaranteed securities backed by fixed rate, hybrid adjustable rate, and adjustable rate home loans, as well as unsecured notes and bonds issued by the GSE and the United States treasuries; and money market instruments.

