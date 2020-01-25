J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Purchases Shares of 4,360 Motorola Solutions Inc (NYSE:MSI)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions Inc (NYSE:MSI) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 4,360 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $703,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,559,331 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $3,094,399,000 after acquiring an additional 502,772 shares in the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth $29,470,000. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,403,903 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $239,239,000 after acquiring an additional 144,686 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,671,732 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,311,584,000 after acquiring an additional 125,120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth $20,147,000. 86.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Motorola Solutions alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $178.00 price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions in a research note on Tuesday. ValuEngine lowered Motorola Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Gabelli raised Motorola Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. MKM Partners reduced their price objective on Motorola Solutions from $170.00 to $167.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on Motorola Solutions from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $179.88.

Shares of Motorola Solutions stock opened at $179.66 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $30.33 billion, a PE ratio of 29.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.56. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $165.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $168.60. Motorola Solutions Inc has a 12 month low of $113.70 and a 12 month high of $182.28.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The communications equipment provider reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.99 billion. Motorola Solutions had a negative return on equity of 114.01% and a net margin of 13.50%. Motorola Solutions’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.94 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Motorola Solutions Inc will post 7.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th were given a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 12th. This is a boost from Motorola Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.48%.

About Motorola Solutions

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides mission-critical communication solutions the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Services and Software. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video solutions, as well as the implementation, optimization, and integration of networks, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety and first-responder agencies, municipalities, and commercial and industrial customers.

Featured Article: Trading Strategy Methods for Individual Investors



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Motorola Solutions Inc (NYSE:MSI).

Receive News & Ratings for Motorola Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Motorola Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.