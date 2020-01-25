J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Takes Position in Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 2,392 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $756,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Broadcom in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Broadcom in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in Broadcom by 55.7% in the third quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 123 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its position in Broadcom by 8.3% in the third quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 124,792 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 9,602 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Broadcom in the third quarter valued at about $61,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.19% of the company’s stock.

AVGO opened at $324.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The company has a market cap of $128.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.90. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $314.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $296.14. Broadcom Inc has a fifty-two week low of $250.09 and a fifty-two week high of $331.58.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 12th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $5.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.35 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $5.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.74 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 12.06% and a return on equity of 46.16%. Broadcom’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $5.85 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Broadcom Inc will post 19.3 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 23rd were paid a dividend of $3.25 per share. This represents a $13.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.01%. This is an increase from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.65. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 20th. Broadcom’s payout ratio is 74.67%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on AVGO shares. Argus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $385.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Monday, December 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating and issued a $380.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Friday, December 13th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Broadcom from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Craig Hallum restated a “buy” rating and issued a $385.00 price target (up from $330.00) on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Broadcom from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $334.10.

In related news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $319.82, for a total transaction of $6,396,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 251,146 shares of company stock valued at $77,974,726. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Broadcom

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies a range of semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Wired Infrastructure, Wireless Communications, Enterprise Storage, and Industrial & Other.

