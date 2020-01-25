James Investment Research Inc. Acquires 29,032 Shares of National HealthCare Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:NHC)

James Investment Research Inc. boosted its stake in National HealthCare Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:NHC) by 45.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 93,146 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 29,032 shares during the period. James Investment Research Inc.’s holdings in National HealthCare were worth $8,051,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in National HealthCare by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,028,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,451,000 after purchasing an additional 5,261 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of National HealthCare by 0.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 329,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,155,000 after buying an additional 2,183 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in National HealthCare by 1.7% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 250,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,357,000 after buying an additional 4,093 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in National HealthCare by 2.8% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 125,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,168,000 after buying an additional 3,407 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in National HealthCare by 3.8% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 77,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,251,000 after buying an additional 2,797 shares during the period.

Get National HealthCare alerts:

NHC traded down $0.84 during trading on Friday, reaching $85.42. 21,054 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 33,275. National HealthCare Co. has a 12 month low of $70.89 and a 12 month high of $89.54.

National HealthCare (NYSEAMERICAN:NHC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $247.07 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 30th.

In other news, COO Robert Michael Ussery sold 1,235 shares of National HealthCare stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.27, for a total value of $109,013.45. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 144,831 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,784,232.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Stephan Shane 435,534 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 29th.

About National HealthCare

National HealthCare Corporation operates, manages, and provides services to skilled nursing facilities, assisted living facilities, independent living facilities, and home health care programs. Its skilled nursing facilities offer licensed therapy services, nutrition services, social services, activities, and housekeeping and laundry services, as well as medical services prescribed by physicians; and rehabilitative services, such as physical, speech, respiratory, and occupational therapy for patients recovering from strokes, heart attacks, orthopedic conditions, neurological illnesses, or other illnesses, injuries, or disabilities.

See Also: Why is cost of goods sold important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for National HealthCare Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:NHC).

Receive News & Ratings for National HealthCare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National HealthCare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.