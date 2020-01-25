James Investment Research Inc. Has $14.29 Million Stock Holdings in Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD)

James Investment Research Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) by 25.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 72,325 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 24,238 shares during the quarter. Mcdonald’s comprises approximately 1.0% of James Investment Research Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. James Investment Research Inc.’s holdings in Mcdonald’s were worth $14,293,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCD. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Mcdonald’s in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Mcdonald’s during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Quantum Capital Management acquired a new stake in Mcdonald’s during the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC acquired a new stake in Mcdonald’s during the third quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Mcdonald’s by 127.4% during the fourth quarter. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. now owns 241 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. 67.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Mcdonald's alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently commented on MCD shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Mcdonald’s from $214.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Mcdonald’s from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on Mcdonald’s from $222.00 to $234.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and issued a $218.00 price target on shares of Mcdonald’s in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Longbow Research raised Mcdonald’s from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $227.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, November 8th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. Mcdonald’s currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $224.12.

NYSE MCD traded down $2.18 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $211.24. The company had a trading volume of 3,105,777 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,035,152. The company has a market capitalization of $160.73 billion, a PE ratio of 27.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $201.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $206.45. Mcdonald’s Corp has a twelve month low of $173.41 and a twelve month high of $221.93.

Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The fast-food giant reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.21 by ($0.10). Mcdonald’s had a negative return on equity of 85.71% and a net margin of 28.09%. The company had revenue of $5.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.47 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.10 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Mcdonald’s Corp will post 7.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Chairman Enrique Hernandez, Jr. acquired 2,500 shares of Mcdonald’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $193.83 per share, for a total transaction of $484,575.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chairman now directly owns 4,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $872,235. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director John W. Rogers, Jr. bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $194.12 per share, for a total transaction of $194,120.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 88,500 shares in the company, valued at $17,179,620. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 7,380 shares of company stock valued at $1,430,223. 0.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Mcdonald’s

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 37,855 restaurants, including 35,085 franchised restaurants comprising 21,685 franchised to conventional franchisees, 7,225 licensed to developmental licensees, and 6,175 licensed to foreign affiliates; and 2,770 company-operated restaurants.

Featured Article: Why is the ex-dividend date different from the record date?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD).

Receive News & Ratings for Mcdonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mcdonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.