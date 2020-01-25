James Investment Research Inc. Has $6.33 Million Stock Holdings in SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX)

James Investment Research Inc. raised its stake in SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX) by 49.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 49,121 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,183 shares during the quarter. James Investment Research Inc.’s holdings in SYNNEX were worth $6,326,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in SYNNEX by 63.4% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 6,101 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $785,000 after purchasing an additional 2,368 shares during the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC grew its holdings in SYNNEX by 25.6% in the 4th quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 4,292 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $553,000 after buying an additional 875 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL acquired a new position in SYNNEX in the 4th quarter valued at $466,000. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC bought a new position in SYNNEX during the 4th quarter worth $529,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in SYNNEX by 16.3% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,334 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $429,000 after buying an additional 467 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.72% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Dwight Steffensen sold 732 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.17, for a total transaction of $106,996.44. Following the sale, the director now owns 366 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,498.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Simon Leung sold 1,000 shares of SYNNEX stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.77, for a total transaction of $117,770.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 17,528 shares in the company, valued at $2,064,272.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 41,342 shares of company stock worth $5,822,450 in the last 90 days. 3.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SNX shares. Barrington Research boosted their target price on shares of SYNNEX from $118.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of SYNNEX from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. ValuEngine lowered shares of SYNNEX from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of SYNNEX from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of SYNNEX from $140.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $155.43.

NYSE:SNX traded down $1.82 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $142.78. 331,180 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 431,562. The business has a 50 day moving average of $133.85 and a 200 day moving average of $111.30. SYNNEX Co. has a 1-year low of $78.55 and a 1-year high of $153.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The company has a market capitalization of $7.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.03.

SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 9th. The business services provider reported $4.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.61 by $0.65. The firm had revenue of $6.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.99 billion. SYNNEX had a return on equity of 18.84% and a net margin of 2.11%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.65 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that SYNNEX Co. will post 13.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, January 24th will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 23rd. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.12%. This is a boost from SYNNEX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. SYNNEX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.07%.

SYNNEX Company Profile

SYNNEX Corporation provides business process services in the Americas, Asia-Pacific, Europe and Africa. It operates in two segments, Technology Solutions and Concentrix. The Technology Solutions segment distributes peripherals; information technology systems, including data center servers and storage solutions; system components; software; networking, communications, and security equipment; consumer electronics; and complementary products.

