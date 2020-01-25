James Investment Research Inc. Has $9.42 Million Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

James Investment Research Inc. lifted its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 403.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 56,869 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 45,581 shares during the period. James Investment Research Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $9,421,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Affiance Financial LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. raised its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 96.3% in the third quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. now owns 263 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the period. G&S Capital LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 444.4% in the fourth quarter. G&S Capital LLC now owns 245 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. raised its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 32.9% in the third quarter. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. now owns 368 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:IWM traded down $2.06 on Friday, hitting $165.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,482,103 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,651,732. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $165.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $156.79. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a one year low of $144.25 and a one year high of $170.56.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

