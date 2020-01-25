James Investment Research Inc. Purchases 26,805 Shares of American Electric Power Company Inc (NYSE:AEP)

James Investment Research Inc. increased its position in American Electric Power Company Inc (NYSE:AEP) by 54.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 76,473 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,805 shares during the period. James Investment Research Inc.’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $7,227,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AEP. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 360.6% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,234,988 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $115,706,000 after purchasing an additional 966,851 shares in the last quarter. Zimmer Partners LP bought a new stake in American Electric Power in the 3rd quarter worth about $61,911,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in American Electric Power by 817.8% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 547,241 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $51,271,000 after buying an additional 487,613 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. increased its holdings in American Electric Power by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 3,728,067 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $349,283,000 after buying an additional 386,002 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in American Electric Power by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 4,023,171 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $376,931,000 after buying an additional 331,995 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.71% of the company’s stock.

Get American Electric Power alerts:

AEP stock traded up $1.19 during trading on Friday, reaching $102.16. The stock had a trading volume of 3,188,994 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,163,008. The firm has a market cap of $50.46 billion, a PE ratio of 23.65, a PEG ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $94.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $92.21. American Electric Power Company Inc has a 52 week low of $76.30 and a 52 week high of $102.36.

American Electric Power (NYSE:AEP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The utilities provider reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.14. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 11.09% and a net margin of 13.52%. The business had revenue of $4.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.26 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that American Electric Power Company Inc will post 4.22 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 10th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 7th. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.89%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on AEP shares. SunTrust Banks set a $102.00 target price on shares of American Electric Power and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Guggenheim lowered shares of American Electric Power from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of American Electric Power from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $101.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of American Electric Power from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $92.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. American Electric Power presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $97.67.

American Electric Power Profile

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. The company generates electricity using coal and lignite, natural gas, nuclear, hydroelectric, solar, wind, and other energy sources.

Further Reading: Cash Flow

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Electric Power Company Inc (NYSE:AEP).

Receive News & Ratings for American Electric Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Electric Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.