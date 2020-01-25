James Investment Research Inc. Purchases 29,171 Shares of Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT)

James Investment Research Inc. raised its position in shares of Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT) by 20.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 175,040 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,171 shares during the quarter. James Investment Research Inc. owned 0.50% of Insight Enterprises worth $12,304,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in Insight Enterprises by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 6,239 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $439,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Insight Enterprises by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 12,152 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $677,000 after buying an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Windward LLC raised its position in shares of Insight Enterprises by 3.5% during the third quarter. Alpha Windward LLC now owns 8,760 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $488,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Insight Enterprises during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of Insight Enterprises by 1.2% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 55,232 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,076,000 after buying an additional 659 shares during the last quarter. 99.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Insight Enterprises alerts:

In related news, Director Bruce Armstrong sold 3,523 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.13, for a total transaction of $232,975.99. Also, Director Kathleen S. Pushor purchased 3,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $62.93 per share, for a total transaction of $239,134.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 3,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $208,361.23. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on NSIT shares. ValuEngine lowered shares of Insight Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. BidaskClub cut shares of Insight Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Insight Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, B. Riley set a $79.00 price target on shares of Insight Enterprises and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Insight Enterprises presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.25.

Insight Enterprises stock traded down $1.10 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $68.43. 226,063 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 234,692. The stock has a market cap of $2.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.07 and a beta of 1.24. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $69.42 and its 200-day moving average is $59.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Insight Enterprises, Inc. has a 12 month low of $44.26 and a 12 month high of $73.22.

Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The software maker reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.99 billion. Insight Enterprises had a return on equity of 17.21% and a net margin of 2.28%. The company’s revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.91 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Insight Enterprises, Inc. will post 5.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Insight Enterprises

Insight Enterprises, Inc provides information technology (IT) hardware, software, and services solutions in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It sources, procures, stages, configures, integrates, tests, deploys, and maintains IT products spanning endpoints to infrastructure; and offers software life cycle, and hardware warranty and software maintenance services.

Featured Story: Stock Symbol

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NSIT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT).

Receive News & Ratings for Insight Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insight Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.