James Investment Research Inc. Sells 2,263 Shares of Unum Group (NYSE:UNM)

James Investment Research Inc. decreased its position in shares of Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 182,081 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,263 shares during the period. James Investment Research Inc. owned 0.09% of Unum Group worth $5,309,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in UNM. Mechanics Bank Trust Department acquired a new position in shares of Unum Group during the third quarter worth $30,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Unum Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Usca Ria LLC acquired a new stake in Unum Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Boston Partners purchased a new stake in Unum Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in Unum Group by 72.7% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 941 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on UNM shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Unum Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised Unum Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, DOWLING & PARTN reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Unum Group in a research report on Monday, November 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.00.

Shares of Unum Group stock traded down $0.57 on Friday, reaching $28.10. 1,603,543 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,478,210. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Unum Group has a twelve month low of $24.71 and a twelve month high of $38.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.68, a PEG ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.59. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $29.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.20.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by ($0.01). Unum Group had a return on equity of 12.31% and a net margin of 8.89%. The business had revenue of $2.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.37 EPS. Unum Group’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Unum Group will post 5.41 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 31st will be issued a $0.285 dividend. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.06%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 30th. Unum Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.92%.

About Unum Group

Unum Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial protection benefit solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through Unum US, Unum UK, Colonial Life, and Closed Block segments. The company offers group long-term and short-term disability, group life, and accidental death and dismemberment products; supplemental and voluntary products, such as individual disability, voluntary benefits, and dental and vision products; and accident, sickness, disability, life, and cancer and critical illness products.

