James Investment Research Inc. Trims Stock Position in Capital One Financial Corp. (NYSE:COF)

James Investment Research Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Capital One Financial Corp. (NYSE:COF) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 81,973 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,228 shares during the period. James Investment Research Inc.’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $8,436,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in COF. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in Capital One Financial by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,151,175 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $195,714,000 after purchasing an additional 102,703 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 9.2% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,955,224 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $177,886,000 after acquiring an additional 164,091 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 27.9% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,250,743 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $113,793,000 after acquiring an additional 272,758 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 26.4% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,136,486 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $103,397,000 after acquiring an additional 237,652 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd lifted its stake in Capital One Financial by 11.5% in the third quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd now owns 1,071,375 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $97,474,000 after acquiring an additional 110,795 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Capital One Financial alerts:

In other Capital One Financial news, CEO Kevin S. Borgmann sold 78,695 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.92, for a total value of $7,863,204.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 78,944 shares in the company, valued at $7,888,084.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Yajnik Sanjiv sold 57,616 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $6,049,680.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 294,951 shares of company stock worth $29,669,374. Insiders own 1.43% of the company’s stock.

COF traded down $1.73 on Friday, hitting $104.30. The company had a trading volume of 2,528,082 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,894,933. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.04. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $102.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $94.46. Capital One Financial Corp. has a 12-month low of $76.82 and a 12-month high of $107.59.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.14. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 16.40% and a return on equity of 10.67%. The business had revenue of $7.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.87 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Capital One Financial Corp. will post 11.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $109.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $153.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $104.00 price objective on shares of Capital One Financial in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $114.77.

Capital One Financial Profile

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

Featured Article: What are municipal bonds?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Capital One Financial Corp. (NYSE:COF).

Receive News & Ratings for Capital One Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital One Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.