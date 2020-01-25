JET8 (J8T) 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $346.00

JET8 (CURRENCY:J8T) traded 6% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on January 25th. One JET8 token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC on major exchanges including Bancor Network, IDEX and Kucoin. JET8 has a total market cap of $235,557.00 and $346.00 worth of JET8 was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, JET8 has traded down 8.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002632 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $260.29 or 0.03122300 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012012 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.93 or 0.00203050 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0560 or 0.00000671 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0161 or 0.00000193 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.45 or 0.00029343 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.32 or 0.00123784 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About JET8

JET8 launched on February 1st, 2018. JET8’s total supply is 1,468,857,775 tokens and its circulating supply is 740,485,259 tokens. JET8’s official website is jet8.io . The Reddit community for JET8 is /r/JET8 and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . JET8’s official Twitter account is @jet8app . JET8’s official message board is medium.com/jet8-token

JET8 Token Trading

JET8 can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Bancor Network and Kucoin. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as JET8 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire JET8 should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase JET8 using one of the exchanges listed above.

