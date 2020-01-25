JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU) Receives “Hold” Rating from Barclays

Barclays reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU) in a research report released on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports. Barclays currently has a $23.00 target price on the transportation company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on JBLU. ValuEngine upgraded shares of JetBlue Airways from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of JetBlue Airways from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the company from $22.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Monday, October 21st. TheStreet upgraded shares of JetBlue Airways from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Evercore ISI reiterated a buy rating and set a $24.00 price target on shares of JetBlue Airways in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of JetBlue Airways from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Saturday, January 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $22.00.

Get JetBlue Airways alerts:

JetBlue Airways stock traded down $0.43 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $20.65. 11,253,397 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,338,195. JetBlue Airways has a fifty-two week low of $15.60 and a fifty-two week high of $21.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.75, a PEG ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 0.78. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The transportation company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.01. JetBlue Airways had a net margin of 7.03% and a return on equity of 12.13%. The firm had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.03 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.50 earnings per share. JetBlue Airways’s revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that JetBlue Airways will post 2.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, General Counsel Brandon Nelson sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.47, for a total value of $38,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,458.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Stephen J. Priest sold 1,810 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.28, for a total transaction of $34,896.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 21,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $421,268. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 12,310 shares of company stock valued at $236,257. Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of JBLU. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of JetBlue Airways by 130.2% in the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,044 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,156 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of JetBlue Airways in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of JetBlue Airways by 56.8% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,142 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Usca Ria LLC purchased a new position in shares of JetBlue Airways in the third quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of JetBlue Airways by 124.7% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,752 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 5,412 shares during the period. 96.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About JetBlue Airways

JetBlue Airways Corporation, a passenger carrier company, provides air transportation services. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated a fleet of 63 Airbus A321 aircraft, 130 Airbus A320 aircraft, and 60 Embraer E190 aircraft. It also served 105 destinations in the 31 states in the United States, the District of Columbia, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, the U.S.

Featured Article: What is a Swap?

Receive News & Ratings for JetBlue Airways Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JetBlue Airways and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.