Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Releases FY20 Earnings Guidance

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) issued an update on its FY20 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $8.95-9.10 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $9.09. The company issued revenue guidance of +4.5-5.5% yr/yr to $85.8-86.2 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $85.52 billion.Johnson & Johnson also updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 9.00-9.15 EPS.

Shares of JNJ stock opened at $148.32 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $145.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $135.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market cap of $390.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.88, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.71. Johnson & Johnson has a 12 month low of $126.10 and a 12 month high of $150.17.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The company reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $20.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.83 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 39.30% and a net margin of 22.18%. The company’s revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.97 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 25th will be given a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 24th. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.56%. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is currently 43.78%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays upgraded Johnson & Johnson from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $140.00 to $173.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $147.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley upgraded Johnson & Johnson from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $145.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a buy rating and set a $163.00 target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Tuesday, December 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $161.33.

In other Johnson & Johnson news, Director Hubert Joly acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $141.28 per share, for a total transaction of $706,400.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $706,400. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 2,017 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.07, for a total value of $284,538.19. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 51,736 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,298,397.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DABAO, JOHNSON'S Adult, LE PETITE MARSEILLAIS, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; over-the-counter medicines, including acetaminophen products under the TYLENOL brand; cold, flu, and allergy products under the SUDAFED brand; allergy products under the BENADRYL and ZYRTEC brands; ibuprofen products under the MOTRIN IB brand; and acid reflux products under the PEPCID brand.

