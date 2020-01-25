Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) Given Sell Rating at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reiterated their sell rating on shares of Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) in a report released on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a $20.00 price target on the network equipment provider’s stock.

JNPR has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Juniper Networks from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 31st. Oppenheimer set a $29.00 target price on shares of Juniper Networks and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Goldman Sachs Group set a $21.00 target price on shares of Juniper Networks and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Rosenblatt Securities set a $25.00 target price on shares of Juniper Networks and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upgraded shares of Juniper Networks to a buy rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Juniper Networks has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $25.79.

Get Juniper Networks alerts:

NYSE:JNPR traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $24.58. 3,254,269 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,239,807. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $24.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.76. The company has a market cap of $8.20 billion, a PE ratio of 23.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.97. Juniper Networks has a 12-month low of $22.42 and a 12-month high of $28.77. The company has a quick ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The network equipment provider reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. Juniper Networks had a net margin of 8.35% and a return on equity of 9.54%. Juniper Networks’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.54 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Juniper Networks will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Juniper Networks announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, October 24th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the network equipment provider to purchase up to 11.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, CEO Rami Rahim sold 2,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total transaction of $54,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Brian Martin sold 44,154 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.72, for a total transaction of $1,135,640.88. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 42,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,099,427.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 100,313 shares of company stock valued at $2,541,791. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Juniper Networks by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 136,312 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,630,000 after buying an additional 15,608 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in Juniper Networks by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,635,951 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $70,195,000 after purchasing an additional 328,049 shares during the period. Tibra Equities Europe Ltd purchased a new position in Juniper Networks during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,190,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in Juniper Networks by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 281,759 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,974,000 after purchasing an additional 1,276 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in Juniper Networks by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,738,452 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $389,527,000 after purchasing an additional 472,153 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.61% of the company’s stock.

About Juniper Networks

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers various routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy new high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that functions as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; cloud customer premises equipment; and NorthStar controllers.

Read More: What is the outlook for the FAANG stocks?



Receive News & Ratings for Juniper Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Juniper Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.