Just Eat’s (JE) “Sell” Rating Reaffirmed at Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reissued their sell rating on shares of Just Eat (LON:JE) in a research note released on Friday morning, LSE.Co.UK reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 520 ($6.84) price objective on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on JE. Deutsche Bank cut their price objective on shares of Just Eat from GBX 750 ($9.87) to GBX 670 ($8.81) and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. HSBC set a GBX 980 ($12.89) price objective on shares of Just Eat and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 1st. Citigroup reissued a neutral rating on shares of Just Eat in a research report on Friday. Peel Hunt reissued a sell rating and set a GBX 520 ($6.84) price objective on shares of Just Eat in a research report on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Just Eat from GBX 810 ($10.66) to GBX 1,030 ($13.55) and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 768 ($10.10).

JE traded down GBX 15 ($0.20) during trading on Friday, reaching GBX 865.60 ($11.39). 1,774,543 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,730,000. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.91 billion and a PE ratio of 149.24. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 838.02 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 739.54. Just Eat has a 12 month low of GBX 574.40 ($7.56) and a 12 month high of GBX 8,150 ($107.21).

Just Eat plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a hybrid marketplace for online food delivery. The company enables consumers to order and pay for food from its restaurant partners. It serves approximately 26 million customers and 100,000 restaurant partners in the United Kingdom, Australia, New Zealand, Canada, Denmark, France, Ireland, Italy, Mexico, Norway, Spain, Switzerland, and Brazil.

