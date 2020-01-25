K&S AG (ETR:SDF) Receives €12.96 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of K&S AG (ETR:SDF) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €12.96 ($15.07).

Several brokerages recently commented on SDF. Independent Research set a €12.20 ($14.19) target price on K&S and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Deutsche Bank set a €14.00 ($16.28) target price on K&S and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of K&S in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Berenberg Bank set a €10.00 ($11.63) target price on K&S and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €17.00 ($19.77) target price on K&S and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st.

SDF stock traded down €0.58 ($0.67) during trading on Wednesday, hitting €8.68 ($10.10). The company had a trading volume of 5,218,438 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,080,000. The business has a 50-day moving average of €10.70 and a 200-day moving average of €12.73. K&S has a one year low of €9.70 ($11.28) and a one year high of €18.61 ($21.64). The stock has a market cap of $1.66 billion and a PE ratio of 13.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.24.

K+S Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells potash, magnesium, and salt products worldwide. Its Potash and Magnesium Products segment produces and markets mineral fertilizers, such as potassium chloride for various crops, including cereals, corn, rice, and soy beans; fertilizer specialties for rapeseeds, potatoes, citrus fruits, vines, and vegetables; potassium and magnesium products for industrial applications; and a range of products for use in pharmaceutical, cosmetics, food processing, and animal feed industries.

