Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) Shares Acquired by Columbus Circle Investors

Columbus Circle Investors increased its position in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) by 52.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 218,837 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 75,216 shares during the period. Kansas City Southern accounts for about 1.4% of Columbus Circle Investors’ holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Columbus Circle Investors owned 0.22% of Kansas City Southern worth $33,517,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Kansas City Southern by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,054 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $315,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Somerset Trust Co raised its stake in Kansas City Southern by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Somerset Trust Co now owns 2,379 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $364,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc raised its stake in Kansas City Southern by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 6,649 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $884,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN raised its stake in Kansas City Southern by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 5,145 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $685,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group raised its stake in Kansas City Southern by 81.3% during the 2nd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 223 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 88.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have commented on KSU shares. Citigroup upped their price objective on Kansas City Southern from $144.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and set a $188.00 price objective (up from $184.00) on shares of Kansas City Southern in a research note on Tuesday. Cowen reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $181.00 price objective (up from $172.00) on shares of Kansas City Southern in a research note on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group set a $158.00 price objective on Kansas City Southern and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Kansas City Southern from $162.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $162.71.

NYSE KSU opened at $166.58 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The business’s 50 day moving average is $156.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $139.18. Kansas City Southern has a 12-month low of $101.11 and a 12-month high of $168.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.79, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.99.

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 17th. The transportation company reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.83 by ($0.01). Kansas City Southern had a return on equity of 13.41% and a net margin of 18.80%. The business had revenue of $729.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $730.99 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.56 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Kansas City Southern will post 8.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st were issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 30th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. This is a boost from Kansas City Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Kansas City Southern’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.19%.

In related news, insider Delano Jose Guillermo Zozaya sold 13,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.24, for a total value of $2,250,088.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 58,483 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,605,247.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Warren K. Erdman sold 3,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.30, for a total value of $624,340.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 50,788 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,344,468.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 38,478 shares of company stock worth $6,091,273. Insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

Kansas City Southern, a transportation holding company, provides domestic and international rail transportation services in North America. The company serves a ten-state region in the midwest and southeast regions of the United States and has the shortest north/south rail route between Kansas City, Missouri, and ports along the Gulf of Mexico in Alabama, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas.

