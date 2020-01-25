KekCoin Reaches Market Capitalization of $341,625.00 (KEK)

KekCoin (CURRENCY:KEK) traded down 4% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on January 25th. One KekCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0319 or 0.00000383 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. KekCoin has a market capitalization of $341,625.00 and approximately $10.00 worth of KekCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, KekCoin has traded down 8.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About KekCoin

KekCoin (CRYPTO:KEK) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the POS 2.0 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 17th, 2017. KekCoin’s total supply is 11,716,385 coins and its circulating supply is 10,716,385 coins. The official website for KekCoin is kekcoin.co . The Reddit community for KekCoin is /r/KekcoinOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . KekCoin’s official Twitter account is @KekCore and its Facebook page is accessible here

KekCoin Coin Trading

KekCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as KekCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire KekCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy KekCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

