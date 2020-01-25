KeyCorp Raises Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) Price Target to $320.00

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) had its price target boosted by KeyCorp from $305.00 to $320.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the software maker’s stock.

INTU has been the topic of a number of other reports. ValuEngine downgraded Intuit from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Intuit from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $280.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Intuit from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. BidaskClub upgraded Intuit from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, January 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated an outperform rating and issued a $300.00 price objective on shares of Intuit in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Intuit has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $284.17.

Get Intuit alerts:

INTU traded down $0.50 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $288.08. 1,089,183 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,152,942. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $268.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $269.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.80. The company has a market capitalization of $75.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.06. Intuit has a 1 year low of $207.69 and a 1 year high of $295.77.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 21st. The software maker reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. Intuit had a return on equity of 42.04% and a net margin of 22.79%. Intuit’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.29 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Intuit will post 6.3 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 10th were given a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 9th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.99%.

In related news, CEO Sasan K. Goodarzi sold 92,950 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.74, for a total transaction of $23,956,933.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 133,686 shares in the company, valued at $34,456,229.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Scott D. Cook sold 112,022 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.16, for a total value of $29,815,775.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 527,369 shares of company stock worth $136,763,551 over the last quarter. 4.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INTU. Transform Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Intuit during the fourth quarter worth about $413,000. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. increased its stake in Intuit by 25.9% during the fourth quarter. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. now owns 21,240 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,563,000 after acquiring an additional 4,370 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in Intuit by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 391,401 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $102,520,000 after acquiring an additional 4,564 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its stake in Intuit by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 62,984 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $16,497,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Financial Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Intuit during the fourth quarter worth about $628,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.62% of the company’s stock.

Intuit Company Profile

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for small businesses, consumers, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's Small Business & Self-Employed segment provides QuickBooks online services and desktop software solutions comprising QuickBooks Enterprise, a hosted or server-based solution and QuickBooks Advanced, an online enterprise solution; QuickBooks Self-Employed solution; and QuickBooks Online Accountant and QuickBooks Accountant Desktop Plus solutions; payroll solutions, such as online payroll processing, direct deposit of employee paychecks, payroll reports, electronic payment of federal and state payroll taxes, and electronic filing of federal and state payroll tax forms.

See Also: How to identify percentage decliners

Receive News & Ratings for Intuit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.