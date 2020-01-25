Kinder Morgan Canada Ltd (TSE:KML) Receives C$13.93 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Kinder Morgan Canada Ltd (TSE:KML) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$13.93.

KML has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. CIBC cut their price target on shares of Kinder Morgan Canada from C$15.00 to C$14.50 in a report on Thursday, October 17th. National Bank Financial set a C$14.50 price target on shares of Kinder Morgan Canada and gave the stock a “tender” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th.

TSE KML remained flat at $C$14.91 on Monday. 73,034 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 242,318. The stock has a market capitalization of $521.03 million and a P/E ratio of 38.04. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$14.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$13.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.46. Kinder Morgan Canada has a 12 month low of C$10.55 and a 12 month high of C$16.17.

Kinder Morgan Canada Limited owns and operates pipeline systems and terminal facilities in Canada. It operates through two segments, Pipelines and Terminals. The Pipelines segment operates Canadian portion of the Cochin pipeline system, a 12-inch diameter multi-product pipeline that comprises of 1000-kilometers of pipeline, and 38 block valves and 10 pump stations for transporting light hydrocarbon liquids between Kankakee, Illinois and Fort Saskatchewan, Alberta; and Jet Fuel pipeline serving Vancouver International Airport.

