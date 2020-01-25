Krios (KRI) Trading 42.7% Lower Over Last Week

Krios (CURRENCY:KRI) traded down 8.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on January 25th. One Krios token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0124 or 0.00000149 BTC on exchanges including CryptoBridge and LATOKEN. Krios has a market cap of $2.27 million and $5,552.00 worth of Krios was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Krios has traded down 42.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Krios Profile

Krios’ total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 182,191,529 tokens. Krios’ official website is www.krios.io . Krios’ official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here

Krios Token Trading

Krios can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: LATOKEN and CryptoBridge. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Krios directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Krios should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Krios using one of the exchanges listed above.

