Kubota (OTCMKTS:KUBTY) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kubota (OTCMKTS:KUBTY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Kubota is the world’s largest maker of small tractors and Japan’s 2nd largest manufacturer of farm equipment. The company is also Japan’s largest producer of ductile iron pipe (for water supply and sewer systems) and its maker of roofing materials. The Company makes engines, construction machinery, industrial castings and machinery, waste recycling plants, and prefab housing, and pumps. It has stakes in several US computer companies, including memory storage makers Maxoptix and Akashic Memories. “

Shares of Kubota stock opened at $81.14 on Tuesday. Kubota has a 52-week low of $66.25 and a 52-week high of $84.11. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $79.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $77.35.

Kubota Corporation manufactures and sells a range of machinery, and other industrial and consumer products in Japan, North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its Farm & Industrial Machinery segment provides tractors, power tillers, combine harvesters, rice transplanters, lawn mowers, utility vehicles, other agricultural machinery, implements, attachments, post-harvest machinery, vegetable production equipment, and other agricultural equipment; cooperative drying, rice seedling, and gardening facilities; and rice mill plants.

