Landec (NASDAQ:LNDC) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $10.78

Landec Co. (NASDAQ:LNDC)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $10.78 and traded as high as $11.45. Landec shares last traded at $11.41, with a volume of 7,326 shares traded.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on LNDC shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Landec from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Landec from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Barrington Research lowered shares of Landec from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of Landec in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.80.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.79.

Landec (NASDAQ:LNDC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 2nd. The basic materials company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $142.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $142.53 million. Landec had a negative net margin of 1.82% and a negative return on equity of 1.78%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.02) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Landec Co. will post 0.19 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Nelson Obus purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.38 per share, for a total transaction of $103,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 27,915 shares in the company, valued at approximately $289,757.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Timothy P. Burgess purchased 5,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 31st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.04 per share, for a total transaction of $51,204.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 18,900 shares of company stock worth $195,626. Company insiders own 14.99% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Landec by 1.2% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 581,884 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,325,000 after acquiring an additional 6,889 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Landec by 22.8% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,200,488 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $23,916,000 after acquiring an additional 407,935 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Landec by 25.1% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 66,119 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $719,000 after acquiring an additional 13,277 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Landec during the second quarter worth about $609,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Landec by 548.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 52,330 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $492,000 after buying an additional 44,257 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.94% of the company’s stock.

Landec Company Profile (NASDAQ:LNDC)

Landec Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells differentiated health and wellness products for food and biomaterials markets. It operates through two segments, Packaged Fresh Vegetables and Biomaterials. The Packaged Fresh Vegetables segment markets and packs specialty packaged whole and fresh-cut fruits and vegetables utilizing the BreatheWay specialty packaging technology for the retail grocery, club store, and food service industries under the Eat Smart and GreenLine brands, as well as private label brands; and sells BreatheWay packaging technology to partners for fruit and vegetable products.

